U.S. Urges India to Advocate Ukraine's Sovereignty in Talks with Russia

The United States has urged India to ensure that any resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine respects the United Nations Charter, as well as Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This request was made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his visit to Russia and meets President Vladimir Putin.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the importance of India's role as a strategic partner, stressing the U.S. concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia. Miller also noted Prime Minister Modi's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a constructive gesture.

Miller stated that the U.S. has communicated its concerns about India's ties with Russia directly and hopes India, along with other nations, will advocate for Russia to honor international principles. Despite its strategic partnership with Russia, India has consistently called for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

