Modi and Putin Reinforce Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed appreciation for President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, emphasizing the strong relationship between India and Russia. The visit comes as NATO discusses the Ukraine war, and highlights the differing stances between India and the West regarding Russia. Modi and Putin are set to discuss economic and strategic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Vladimir Putin during his Moscow visit on Tuesday, affirming the robust ties between India and Russia as being based on mutual trust and respect.
Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi emphasized the unwavering friendship between the two nations amidst discussions about the Ukraine war at a NATO summit in Washington. Modi noted that his visit was part of a long-standing summit schedule, dismissing any correlation with current events.
Modi lauded Putin as a 'dear friend,' highlighting Russia's continued support in both good and challenging times while emphasizing India's neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict and its increased procurement of Russian oil. Their meeting will focus on economic and strategic collaborations.
