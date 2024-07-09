BRS Leader K T Rama Rao Criticizes Congress for Defections, Plans Legal Battle
BRS working president K T Rama Rao has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'Oscar-level acting' on constitutional issues. In response to multiple defections to Congress, Rama Rao announced that the BRS intends to take legal action and approach the Supreme Court. He also accused the Congress of violating constitutional principles.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of doing 'Oscar-level acting on protecting the Constitution' after several BRS leaders defected to the Congress.
Rama Rao announced that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing for a legal battle against its defecting members and plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court. This response follows a wave of defections involving seven MLAs, six MLCs, and one Rajya Sabha MP switching allegiance to Congress.
Rama Rao said the party would consult the Election Commission, President, Rajya Sabha Chairperson, and Lok Sabha Speaker. He criticized the Congress for allegedly violating constitutional principles and urged victims of defection from other parties to unite against the practice. The BRS leader noted that a petition is pending in the Telangana High Court and stressed their resolve to seek justice in the Supreme Court if necessary.
