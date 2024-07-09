Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: A Son's Journey from Dream to Martyrdom

Rifleman Adarsh Negi, a young soldier from Uttarakhand, lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Negi, who left college to join the army, was among five soldiers killed. His family and state officials expressed deep grief and vowed that his sacrifice would not be in vain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:51 IST
Heroic Sacrifice: A Son's Journey from Dream to Martyrdom
  • Country:
  • India

Rifleman Adarsh Negi last spoke to his father on Sunday. The next day, his father received a heartbreaking call informing him about his son's death in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

The news plunged Negi's family in Uttarakhand's Thati Dagar village into shock and despair. Adarsh, just 25, had been the youngest of three siblings and left college to serve in the army, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Negi was one of five soldiers from Uttarakhand killed in the attack, marking the fifth such incident in the Jammu region within a month. Despite the grief, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the sacrifice of these bravehearts would not be in vain. He vowed that the terrorists responsible, as well as those who sheltered them, would face severe consequences while the state stood in solidarity with the bereaved families.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024