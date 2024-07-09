Heroic Sacrifice: A Son's Journey from Dream to Martyrdom

Rifleman Adarsh Negi last spoke to his father on Sunday. The next day, his father received a heartbreaking call informing him about his son's death in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

The news plunged Negi's family in Uttarakhand's Thati Dagar village into shock and despair. Adarsh, just 25, had been the youngest of three siblings and left college to serve in the army, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Negi was one of five soldiers from Uttarakhand killed in the attack, marking the fifth such incident in the Jammu region within a month. Despite the grief, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the sacrifice of these bravehearts would not be in vain. He vowed that the terrorists responsible, as well as those who sheltered them, would face severe consequences while the state stood in solidarity with the bereaved families.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)