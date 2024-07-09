Left Menu

Putin and Modi Hold Comprehensive Discussions in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted detailed discussions covering the entire bilateral agenda. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that no further talks with wider delegations are scheduled for Modi's visit to Moscow.

Updated: 09-07-2024 18:59 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive deliberations that spanned the full range of issues between their countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that the two leaders addressed the comprehensive agenda.

Peskov also mentioned that there would be no additional discussions involving their broader delegations during Prime Minister Modi's stay in the Russian capital.

The meeting underscored the enduring relationship between Russia and India, with both leaders focusing on strengthening bilateral ties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

