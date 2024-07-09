VP Dhankhar's Centenary Address to Maharashtra Legislature

Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a joint session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on July 11, marking the centenary celebrations of the legislative council. This event also signifies the final session of the 14th assembly. The assembly elections are scheduled for October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:18 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to address a joint sitting of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on July 11. The address, part of the centenary celebrations of the legislative council, is scheduled for 4 PM and marks the concluding session of the 14th state assembly.

Officials revealed on Tuesday that this address is significant as Maharashtra assembly elections are due in October. Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is expected to deliver his speech in the assembly chamber because the central hall is being prepared for the council elections for 11 seats on July 12.

The address will be a prelude to the election activities in the state and holds substantial importance in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

