Mikie Sherrill Urges Biden to Step Aside for 2024 Elections

Democratic U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill has called on President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Sherrill, alongside six other Democrats, is urging Biden to focus on leading the party towards selecting a new nominee, following his recent debate performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:20 IST
In a significant political move, Democratic U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill has urged President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Sherrill's statement highlights her belief in Biden's deep commitment to the country's future.

Sherrill, who represents New Jersey, stated, "I am asking that he declare that he won't run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

Her call is echoed by six other Democratic members of Congress, following Biden's recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

