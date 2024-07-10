Mikie Sherrill Urges Biden to Step Aside for 2024 Elections

In a significant political move, Democratic U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill has urged President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Sherrill's statement highlights her belief in Biden's deep commitment to the country's future.

Sherrill, who represents New Jersey, stated, "I am asking that he declare that he won't run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

Her call is echoed by six other Democratic members of Congress, following Biden's recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

