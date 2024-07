Biden Defends Foreign Policy Amidst NATO Summit

Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday, watched closely by allies for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead. At 81, Biden has faced 12 days of intense scrutiny about his fitness for office from fellow Democrats and campaign donors after a lackluster debate performance on June 27.

Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions in Ukraine, Biden said, 'Ukraine can and will stop Putin.' The White House hopes his strong, confident speech will quell doubts about his ability to lead. Despite calls for him to step aside, Biden remains committed to beating Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming November election, retaining support from most of his party's elite. His foreign policy focuses on restoring traditional U.S. alliances disrupted by Trump's 'America First' doctrine.

During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought more aid for Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets. NATO announced plans for increased military aid and training for Ukraine. Biden's administration highlighted the benefits of a strong NATO for American voters, emphasizing the nation's increased safety and robust international position.

