Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Harris as 2024 Race Heats Up

Republican candidate Donald Trump ramped up his offensive against Vice President Kamala Harris at a Miami rally, questioning her competence and President Joe Biden's mental fitness. Speaking at his Doral golf club, Trump repeatedly mentioned Florida Senator Marco Rubio, fueling speculation about his running mate choice.

On a sweltering night, Trump criticized 81-year-old Biden's June 27 debate performance, heightening concerns about Biden's mental acuity. Despite these attacks, Biden reiterated his commitment to stay in the race, dismissing calls for his withdrawal.

Mockingly, Trump labeled Harris as Biden's 'insurance policy,' claiming her inefficacy shields Biden from replacement. He accused Harris of masking Biden's alleged cognitive decline, while the Biden campaign accused Trump of fabricating stories to divert attention from the controversial Project 2025.

Trump further challenged Biden to a no-holds-barred debate and 18-hole golf match, predicting it to be a major spectacle. He hailed a Supreme Court ruling that precludes prosecution for presidential acts, while Biden warned it sets a dangerous precedent.

Projected as politically motivated, Trump expressed respect for the conservative justices' decision. Looking ahead, Trump plans a Pennsylvania rally, with VP candidate speculation focusing on Rubio, J.D. Vance, and Doug Burgum. A choice announcement is expected before or during the GOP convention on July 15.

