Global Stakes: Zelenskiy’s Plea Amidst Potential Trump Comeback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a speech in Washington ahead of this week's NATO summit, expressed his uncertainty regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump's potential actions should he reclaim the presidency in November. With the entire world, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, keenly watching the upcoming U.S. election, Zelenskiy stressed his hope that Trump would not withdraw the U.S. from the 75-year-old NATO alliance and would continue to support Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion.

Zelenskiy recounted his past interactions with Trump, describing them as positive but highlighting that they occurred before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Trump has often criticized the scale of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and, with his advisors, has suggested ending the aid unless Ukraine negotiates with Russia. This stance has significant implications for the conflict and U.S. foreign policy.

Zelenskiy urged American political leaders to act decisively in supporting Ukraine, instead of waiting for the November election's outcome. President Joe Biden, amid concerns about his viability for re-election, has affirmed his commitment to defending Ukraine. Zelenskiy's outreach to Republicans, including an introduction by Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, underscores Kyiv's efforts to build bipartisan support for Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)