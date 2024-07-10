Left Menu

Global Stakes: Zelenskiy’s Plea Amidst Potential Trump Comeback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking ahead of a critical NATO summit, shared uncertainties about Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency. Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for U.S. support against Russia regardless of the upcoming election and expressed concerns about NATO's future under Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:58 IST
Global Stakes: Zelenskiy’s Plea Amidst Potential Trump Comeback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a speech in Washington ahead of this week's NATO summit, expressed his uncertainty regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump's potential actions should he reclaim the presidency in November. With the entire world, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, keenly watching the upcoming U.S. election, Zelenskiy stressed his hope that Trump would not withdraw the U.S. from the 75-year-old NATO alliance and would continue to support Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion.

Zelenskiy recounted his past interactions with Trump, describing them as positive but highlighting that they occurred before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Trump has often criticized the scale of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and, with his advisors, has suggested ending the aid unless Ukraine negotiates with Russia. This stance has significant implications for the conflict and U.S. foreign policy.

Zelenskiy urged American political leaders to act decisively in supporting Ukraine, instead of waiting for the November election's outcome. President Joe Biden, amid concerns about his viability for re-election, has affirmed his commitment to defending Ukraine. Zelenskiy's outreach to Republicans, including an introduction by Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, underscores Kyiv's efforts to build bipartisan support for Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024