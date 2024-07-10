Himachal Pradesh Bypolls See Strong Midday Turnout
Midday voter turnout in the Himachal Pradesh bypolls for three assembly constituencies hit 48%. Nalagarh saw the highest turnout at 51.59%. The seats fell vacant after three Independent MLAs joined BJP. BJP and Congress are vying for these seats, with early voting from their key candidates. Results will be announced on July 13.
- Country:
- India
In the ongoing bypolls held in three Himachal Pradesh assembly constituencies, voter turnout has reached approximately 48% as of 1 PM today.
Nalagarh leads the turnout percentages with 51.59%, followed by Hamirpur at 47.05% and Dehra at 46.47%, according to the state election department's data.
The constituencies became vacant following the March 22 resignation of Independent legislators who later joined BJP. This necessitated the bypolls. The BJP has nominated these former Independents to retain their seats, while Congress has chosen new and returning candidates for the race. Thirteen candidates are competing, and results will be disclosed on July 13.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- bypolls
- voter turnout
- Nalagarh
- Hamirpur
- Dehra
- BJP
- Congress
- election
- results
ALSO READ
Kerala leader triggers controversy, calls for "separate Malabar" state; BJP hits back
Lok Sabha Speaker Showdown: BJP's Birla vs Congress' Suresh
Mayawati Criticizes BJP and Congress for Constitutional Amendments
NCP (SP) Slams BJP Over Current 'Emergency Situations'
Congress Veteran Kodikunnil Suresh Faces BJP's Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker Post