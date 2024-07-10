Himachal Pradesh Bypolls See Strong Midday Turnout

In the ongoing bypolls held in three Himachal Pradesh assembly constituencies, voter turnout has reached approximately 48% as of 1 PM today.

Nalagarh leads the turnout percentages with 51.59%, followed by Hamirpur at 47.05% and Dehra at 46.47%, according to the state election department's data.

The constituencies became vacant following the March 22 resignation of Independent legislators who later joined BJP. This necessitated the bypolls. The BJP has nominated these former Independents to retain their seats, while Congress has chosen new and returning candidates for the race. Thirteen candidates are competing, and results will be disclosed on July 13.

