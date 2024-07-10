Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Ayodhya Land Scam

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP government of being involved in a significant land scam in Ayodhya, which he claims is worth billions of rupees. Yadav urged for a comprehensive investigation into these land transactions.

Yadav's allegations were posted on 'X' along with a news report titled ''Arunachal Deputy CM to chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan's MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya boom'' from The Indian Express.

He asserted that land deals in Ayodhya primarily benefit outsiders, facilitated by the BJP's failure to increase the circle rates for seven years, amounting to an economic conspiracy against local residents. Yadav lamented that while the land mafia profited from buying land at low prices, local residents and farmers received no benefit, leading to a major land scam under the guise of development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)