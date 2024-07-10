Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Ayodhya Land Scam
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of a massive land scam in Ayodhya, alleging that the BJP's economic policies favor outsiders at the expense of local residents. He is calling for a thorough investigation into these land deals to uncover the truth.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP government of being involved in a significant land scam in Ayodhya, which he claims is worth billions of rupees. Yadav urged for a comprehensive investigation into these land transactions.
Yadav's allegations were posted on 'X' along with a news report titled ''Arunachal Deputy CM to chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan's MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya boom'' from The Indian Express.
He asserted that land deals in Ayodhya primarily benefit outsiders, facilitated by the BJP's failure to increase the circle rates for seven years, amounting to an economic conspiracy against local residents. Yadav lamented that while the land mafia profited from buying land at low prices, local residents and farmers received no benefit, leading to a major land scam under the guise of development.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Investigation After Exam Chaos in Chhattisgarh
Microsoft's Ongoing Antitrust Battle with the EU: A Timeline of Fines and Investigations
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri
Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Samajwadi Party MLA in Spurious Liquor Case
Drug Bust in Pune Bar: 16 Arrests Amid Escalating Investigation