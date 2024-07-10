NATO Prepares Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced that NATO allies are expected to agree on a substantial aid package to assist Ukraine amidst its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression. The aid is conceptualized as a bridge to facilitate Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

During NATO's gathering in Washington, Stoltenberg underscored that it was premature to predict when Ukraine might attain NATO membership. He also highlighted that while there is no immediate military threat to any NATO ally, the alliance has identified a pattern of Russia's increasing hostile activities, including disinformation campaigns and acts of sabotage.

