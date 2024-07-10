Left Menu

NATO Prepares Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced plans for a substantial aid package to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. Speaking at NATO's Washington meeting, he indicated the aid aims to facilitate Ukraine's future NATO membership. Despite no imminent threats, NATO observes increased Russian hostility.

Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced that NATO allies are expected to agree on a substantial aid package to assist Ukraine amidst its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression. The aid is conceptualized as a bridge to facilitate Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

During NATO's gathering in Washington, Stoltenberg underscored that it was premature to predict when Ukraine might attain NATO membership. He also highlighted that while there is no immediate military threat to any NATO ally, the alliance has identified a pattern of Russia's increasing hostile activities, including disinformation campaigns and acts of sabotage.

