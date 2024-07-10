Manipur CM Defends PM Modi’s Absence Amid Ethnic Violence
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the state, stating it is not an issue since the PM is in constant contact with the government. Singh's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi urged Modi to visit the ethnic strife-torn state. Singh highlighted ongoing reconciliation efforts and relief work under Modi’s guidance.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday stated that whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not is a non-issue, emphasizing that his government maintains round-the-clock contact with the PM.
Singh's statement followed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Manipur, during which he asked Modi to visit the ethnic violence-affected state to provide solace to its people.
'It is not a question of the PM visiting the state or not. The coming of the PM depends on the situation,' Singh told reporters at a state BJP meeting, though he did not specify what he meant by 'the situation.'
'We are maintaining contact with him 24/7 and working under his guidance. All relief work, security measures, and provisions for food and medical aid are being executed following the Prime Minister's advice,' he noted.
Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has led to over 200 deaths since May last year. Singh mentioned that reconciliation efforts are ongoing and highlighted discussions about recent floods during the BJP meeting.
