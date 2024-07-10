Israeli Military Orders Mass Evacuation of Gaza City
The Israeli military has instructed all Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas militants. Recent intense bombardments appear to be aimed at pressuring Hamas in cease-fire negotiations involving US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators meeting with Israeli officials in Qatar.
The Israeli military has issued directives for the complete evacuation of Gaza City, which is the largest urban area in the heavily besieged Gaza Strip.
In recent days, Israeli forces have engaged in combat across several peripheral neighborhoods, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes. Reports indicate that Hamas militants have been regrouping in locations initially targeted by Israel at the onset of the conflict.
Amid a backdrop of intensive bombardments throughout Gaza, speculation suggests these tactics may be intended to heighten pressure on Hamas as cease-fire negotiations proceed. US, Egyptian, and Qatari intermediaries are currently engaging in talks with Israeli authorities in Qatar to broker a truce.
