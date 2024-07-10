Israeli Military Orders Mass Evacuation of Gaza City

The Israeli military has issued directives for the complete evacuation of Gaza City, which is the largest urban area in the heavily besieged Gaza Strip.

In recent days, Israeli forces have engaged in combat across several peripheral neighborhoods, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes. Reports indicate that Hamas militants have been regrouping in locations initially targeted by Israel at the onset of the conflict.

Amid a backdrop of intensive bombardments throughout Gaza, speculation suggests these tactics may be intended to heighten pressure on Hamas as cease-fire negotiations proceed. US, Egyptian, and Qatari intermediaries are currently engaging in talks with Israeli authorities in Qatar to broker a truce.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)