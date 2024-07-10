Left Menu

Modi Meets Austrian Leaders to Boost Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding India-Austria cooperation with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. During his two-day visit, Modi highlighted shared values, economic ties, and opportunities in various sectors, inviting Austrian businesses to invest in India.

Updated: 10-07-2024 19:14 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to discuss ways to further bolster bilateral cooperation. The meeting highlighted a commitment to expanding ties between India and Austria.

'Had a very good meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and discussed ways to expand India-Austria cooperation,' Modi shared in a post on X following the discussions.

Modi, who arrived from Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, is on a two-day visit to Austria, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. Earlier in the day, he also had an excellent meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

'This visit to Austria is very special because it is after several decades that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting this wonderful country. It is also the time when we are marking 75 years of the India-Austria friendship,' Modi noted in a series of posts on X.

Discussing shared principles like democracy and the rule of law, Modi and Nehammer agreed to further cement the India-Austria friendship across various sectors.

'Stronger economic ties naturally featured in our talks but we do not want to limit our friendship to only this aspect. We see immense potential in areas like infrastructure development, innovation, water resources, AI, climate change and more,' Modi added.

Modi also interacted with business leaders from both countries, inviting Austrian companies to invest in India in infrastructure, energy, emerging technologies, and other sectors.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

