Zelenskiy on Trump's Potential Presidency and Ukraine's Future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed uncertainties about Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency and its impact on Ukraine. While hopeful Trump would not leave NATO or cut support for Ukraine, Zelenskiy urged immediate action and criticized delays in U.S. military aid amidst Russian aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty about how Donald Trump would act if he regains the U.S. presidency, emphasizing the global anticipation of the November election outcome. He voiced hope that Trump would not withdraw from NATO or cease supporting Ukraine against Russia.
Speaking in Washington during a NATO summit, Zelenskiy recalled having 'good meetings' with Trump before the 2022 Russian invasion but remained unsure about future U.S. policy. He urged U.S. political leaders to expedite support for Ukraine, highlighting the high stakes involved.
Zelenskiy condemned recent Russian attacks, particularly a missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, and called for swift and decisive U.S. action. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged strong defense for Ukraine, but faces internal doubts about his leadership. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of not waiting for November to act.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden and Harris Target Trump Over Reproductive Rights As Election Nears
Macron warns of 'civil war' threat if far left or far right wins in snap election
Iran’s Leadership Crossroads: Election Amid Unrest
Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA candidate likely to file nomination today, election on June 26
Cong leader K C Venugopal says oppn will contest speaker's election, accuses govt of being non-committal on giving dy speaker's post to oppn.