Zelenskiy on Trump's Potential Presidency and Ukraine's Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty about how Donald Trump would act if he regains the U.S. presidency, emphasizing the global anticipation of the November election outcome. He voiced hope that Trump would not withdraw from NATO or cease supporting Ukraine against Russia.

Speaking in Washington during a NATO summit, Zelenskiy recalled having 'good meetings' with Trump before the 2022 Russian invasion but remained unsure about future U.S. policy. He urged U.S. political leaders to expedite support for Ukraine, highlighting the high stakes involved.

Zelenskiy condemned recent Russian attacks, particularly a missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, and called for swift and decisive U.S. action. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged strong defense for Ukraine, but faces internal doubts about his leadership. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of not waiting for November to act.

