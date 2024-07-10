Left Menu

ECI Team Reviews Jharkhand Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Assembly Election

A six-member Election Commission of India (ECI) team, led by senior deputy election commissioners Nitesh Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma, arrived in Ranchi to review the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls. This review is being conducted ahead of Jharkhand's assembly election scheduled later this year.

A six-member team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by senior deputy election commissioners Nitesh Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma, arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday evening. The team's mission is to review the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls, an activity preceding the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election slated for later this year.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar announced, 'There is a meeting at the CEO's office today. The ECI team will review the second summary revision of the electoral roll with district election officers on Thursday.'

The second special revision of the electoral rolls began on June 25 and will conclude on July 24. The draft voter list is set for publication on July 25, after which voters can submit claims and objections by August 9. The final voter list will be published on August 20, according to an election official.

