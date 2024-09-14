Kejriwal's Triumph: Addressing AAP Workers Post Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers at the new headquarters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. This comes after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case linked to the excise policy.

Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, had last engaged with AAP cadres on June 2, the same day he surrendered. His interim bail was extended in May by the Supreme Court, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections until early June.

This address marks a significant moment for the AAP as Kejriwal resumes his leadership role post-incarceration, setting the stage for future political strategies and unity within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)