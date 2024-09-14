Left Menu

Modi's Rally Spotlights Youth Leadership vs. Dynastic Politics in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally ahead of J&K assembly elections, emphasized a clash between youthful leadership and entrenched dynastic families. Modi accused Congress, NC, and PDP of fostering terrorism and corruption while promising to restore statehood and bring grassroots democracy, crediting BJP policies for recent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has characterized the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as a decisive battle between emergent young leaders and entrenched dynastic families. The Prime Minister accused the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) of fostering terrorism, stifling young leadership, and hollowing out the region through corrupt practices.

Addressing a rally in the Doda district, Modi highlighted his government's efforts to promote young leaders since 2014, citing panchayat, Block Development Council (BDC), and District Development Council (DDC) elections as milestones. He asserted that these democratic exercises have led to significant developmental strides in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi urged voters to remain vigilant against the return of Congress, NC, and PDP, warning that their return to power could jeopardize J&K's progress. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to restoring statehood and ensuring the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant pandits, promising a secure and prosperous future for the region.

