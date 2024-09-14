PM Modi Urges Haryana to Reelect BJP, Warns Against Congress 'Falsehoods'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his campaign for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls by attacking the Congress for spreading 'falsehoods' and being anti-Dalit and anti-farmer. He urged voters to reelect the BJP for a third term and praised Haryana's current BJP government. Polling will be on October 5.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls with a fiery address, accusing the Congress of spreading 'falsehoods' and promoting 'anarchy' in the country.
Speaking to a rally, Modi labeled the Congress as anti-Dalit and anti-farmer, cautioning voters to stay wary of the party's 'lies,' which he claimed include promises to end reservation for Dalits.
Modi praised the current BJP government in Haryana and urged voters to reelect the BJP for a third consecutive term, emphasizing the state's progress under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
(With inputs from agencies.)
