Congress Questions VP Dhankhar's Stance on Caste Census and Reservations
The Congress party challenges Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations and caste census. Dhankhar had criticized Gandhi's comments on foreign soil, leading Congress leaders to question his support for caste census and increased reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.
In a fiery exchange, the Congress party has taken aim at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on reservations and caste census.
Responding to Dhankhar's statements, Congress leaders have questioned where his loyalties lie, considering his apparent opposition to the caste census and increased reservations for marginalized communities.
Gandhi, during a visit to the US, had emphasized the need to raise reservations beyond the current 50% limit for SCs, STs, and OBCs, and criticized the reluctance to conduct a caste census.
