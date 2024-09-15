Left Menu

Kejriwal’s Resignation: BJP Labels it as 'Confession of Crime'

The BJP criticized Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement, labeling it a 'confession of crime' and suggesting intra-party conflicts within AAP. They accused him of playing an emotional card after receiving conditional bail in the excise policy case. BJP leaders questioned his motives and actions, anticipating early elections in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the BJP characterized Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement as Delhi chief minister as a 'confession of crime.' They questioned if his resignation offer stemmed from internal conflicts within AAP.

BJP leaders labeled Kejriwal's move as a 'drama,' accusing him of playing an emotional card after the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in the excise policy case, restricting him from his official duties.

'When Arvind Kejriwal talked about resigning, it became a confession of his crime,' stated BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi during a press conference, further wondering why Kejriwal didn't resign earlier when arrested. The BJP critiqued his demand for early elections as suspicious, suggesting possible intra-party conflicts.

Trivedi also highlighted that Kejriwal, despite having a majority in the Delhi Assembly, could call for elections by recommending assembly dissolution. He described Kejriwal's post-jail return as bizarre and inconsistent with his supposed 'outright honesty.'

