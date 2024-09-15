Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation: A Political Chess Move

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's unexpected resignation announcement on Sunday has triggered mixed reactions across the political spectrum. Some parties see it as a necessary move due to bail restrictions on his role, while others commend it as a rightful call to reconnect with the electorate.

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann lauded Kejriwal's decision as 'revolutionary', associating it with his 'integrity and commitment to the people'. However, the BJP argued that Kejriwal is merely turning a necessity into a moral virtue, challenging him to step down immediately and dissolve the Delhi Assembly.

Congress leaders offered a divided opinion: Delhi unit president Devender Yadav dismissed it as 'political theatrics' and suggested it should have happened earlier, whereas Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha viewed it as a tactic to bolster credibility and counter the BJP and Prime Minister Modi on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)