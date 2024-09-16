Controversial Shiv Sena MLA Offers Bounty for Rahul Gandhi's Tongue
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked controversy by offering Rs 11 lakh for anyone who chops off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, in response to Gandhi's criticism of India's reservation system. BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced himself from these remarks. Gaikwad, known for previous controversial acts, faces new scrutiny.
In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced he would give Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off Rahul Gandhi's tongue due to Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced himself from Gaikwad's remarks, despite BJP being a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.
Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana in Vidarbha, is no stranger to controversies. Recently, he had a viral video of a policeman washing his car and a claim of hunting a tiger in 1987, leading to charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.
