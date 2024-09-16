Ryan Routh, identified as the primary suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, previously spent time in Kyiv in 2022, promoting support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Routh's advocacy included calling for increased international involvement after he was unable to join the fight due to age and inexperience.

Routh, 58, from Hawaii, was unveiled as the suspect by CNN, Fox News, and The New York Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The FBI has declined to comment, and Reuters has not independently confirmed his identity. Routh described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a clear battle between good and evil in a Newsweek Romania interview from June 2022, suggesting his presence in Kyiv during that period.

Despite the International Legion denying any association with him, Routh has continued his efforts by attempting to recruit U.S.-trained Afghan fighters. His exact involvement in Ukraine and affiliation with support groups remains under investigation, with the Ukrainian defence ministry yet to provide a statement.

