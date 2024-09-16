Left Menu

Ryan Routh: From Kyiv Advocate to Trump Assassination Suspect

Ryan Routh, identified as a suspect in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, spent the summer of 2022 in Kyiv advocating for Ukraine. While he initially aimed to fight, his efforts shifted to promoting the cause after being turned down due to age and lack of military experience. His recent actions and affiliations remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:26 IST
Ryan Routh, identified as the primary suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, previously spent time in Kyiv in 2022, promoting support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Routh's advocacy included calling for increased international involvement after he was unable to join the fight due to age and inexperience.

Routh, 58, from Hawaii, was unveiled as the suspect by CNN, Fox News, and The New York Times, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The FBI has declined to comment, and Reuters has not independently confirmed his identity. Routh described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a clear battle between good and evil in a Newsweek Romania interview from June 2022, suggesting his presence in Kyiv during that period.

Despite the International Legion denying any association with him, Routh has continued his efforts by attempting to recruit U.S.-trained Afghan fighters. His exact involvement in Ukraine and affiliation with support groups remains under investigation, with the Ukrainian defence ministry yet to provide a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

