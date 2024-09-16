Kerala CM Denies Misuse of Relief Funds Amid Media Allegations
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized media outlets for falsely reporting exorbitant expenditure on Wayanad landslide relief. Both BJP and IUML accused the state government of corruption. However, Vijayan clarified that the submitted memorandum detailed expected expenses, not actual spending, and urged the media to correct the reports.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday criticized a segment of the media for allegedly misreporting that a large sum of money was spent on relief measures for the Wayanad landslides.
Earlier in the day, media reports citing a Kerala High Court order on the Wayanad landslide claimed excessive expenditures on disaster relief. The BJP and UDF constituent IUML targeted the state government, accusing the Left administration of corruption.
The BJP alleged that crores of rupees were misused by the Left government for volunteer expenses. IUML raised similar charges. However, the Chief Minister's Office refuted these claims, labeling the reports as 'baseless' and clarified that the mentioned amounts were anticipated expenses outlined in a memorandum submitted to the union government.
The CM asserted that the memorandum followed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms for assessing response and relief measures and was falsely being portrayed by the media as actual expenditure. Vijayan claimed this was an attempt to undermine the state government's efforts to obtain central assistance and urged the media to rectify the 'false report.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Expulsion of Simi Rose Bell John Amid Allegations
BJP Blasts West Bengal CM Over Minor's Alleged Molestation at Howrah Hospital
BJD Criticizes Odisha BJP Government on Rising Crimes Against Women
Yogi Adityanath Rallies BJP Workers for Inclusive Membership Drive
BJP Kicks Off Nationwide Membership Drive with 'Nation First' Vision