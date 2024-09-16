Clash of Titans in Jammu North Assembly Seat: BJP vs NC

The Jammu North assembly seat is set to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the National Conference (NC), as BJP's Sham Lal Sharma and NC's Ajay Sadhotra battle it out. Sharma, aiming for a hat-trick victory, is vigorously campaigning, while Sadhotra is trying to overturn his party's past defeats in this constituency.

Both candidates shifted from their traditional areas — Sharma from Akhnoor and Sadhotra from Marh — due to these segments being reserved for Scheduled Castes. They're now focusing on Jammu North, previously known as Raipur Domana, in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Other candidates include Darshan Kumar Magotra of PDP, Sunita Turki of National Democratic Party, Mohit of the National Awami Unity Party, and Maheshwar Singh of DPAP. Former BJP MLA Shiv Dev Singh is contesting independently, intensifying the competition with a total of nine candidates, including one woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)