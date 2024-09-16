Biden Calls for Enhanced Secret Service Support After Recent Attempts on Trump
President Joe Biden emphasized the need for additional support for the U.S. Secret Service following a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump within ten weeks. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was apprehended after being found with an assault rifle at a Trump golf course in Florida. Security measures and agency scrutiny have intensified.
President Joe Biden on Monday called for enhanced support for the U.S. Secret Service following a thwarted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. A day earlier, agents intercepted a gunman with an assault-style rifle at Trump's Florida golf course, marking the second attempt on Trump's life within ten weeks.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, was apprehended after fleeing the scene and later appearing in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. Wearing dark prison scrubs and shackles, Routh faced charges related to the incident.
The recent attempt underscores ongoing security concerns, particularly after a July 13 shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which grazed the former president. The Secret Service, under Acting Director Ronald Rowe, continues to face scrutiny and demands for increased resources and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
