Youth Congress Demands SEBI Chairperson's Resignation Amid Conflict Allegations
Youth Congress activists demonstrated outside the SEBI office in Mumbai, demanding an investigation into allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her resignation. The police detained the protesters. The allegations originated from a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:38 IST
Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside the SEBI office in Mumbai on Monday, calling for an investigation into allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and demanding her resignation.
Law enforcement swiftly detained the demonstrators, who face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav, the protestors referred to a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, alleging conflicts of interest involving Puri Buch, who has denied the claims along with SEBI.
