Cellphone Data Links Suspect to Trump's Golf Course Before Incident

Cellphone records have linked Ryan Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, to the vicinity of Trump's golf course for approximately 12 hours before being confronted by a Secret Service agent, as per court documents unsealed on Monday.

The documents detail that Routh's cellphone was detected near the tree line at Trump's golf course from 1:59 am until 1:31 pm on Sunday. The encounter took a dramatic turn when a Secret Service agent fired at Routh after spotting his rifle through the tree line. Routh fled the scene in an SUV but was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement in a neighbouring county.

(With inputs from agencies.)