Cellphone Data Links Suspect to Trump's Golf Course Before Incident

Cellphone records revealed that suspect Ryan Routh was near Donald Trump's golf course for around 12 hours before being confronted by a Secret Service agent and subsequently arrested after fleeing the scene.

Updated: 16-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:47 IST
Cellphone records have linked Ryan Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, to the vicinity of Trump's golf course for approximately 12 hours before being confronted by a Secret Service agent, as per court documents unsealed on Monday.

The documents detail that Routh's cellphone was detected near the tree line at Trump's golf course from 1:59 am until 1:31 pm on Sunday. The encounter took a dramatic turn when a Secret Service agent fired at Routh after spotting his rifle through the tree line. Routh fled the scene in an SUV but was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement in a neighbouring county.

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

