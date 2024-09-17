Atishi to Become New Delhi Chief Minister; AAP's Big Shift

Senior AAP leader Atishi is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The decision was made in a party meeting where Kejriwal nominated Atishi as his successor. This marks a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape, with Atishi set to take the helm.

In other news, Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy during the BJP-led NDA government's current tenure. Additionally, Shah hinted at an imminent announcement regarding the country's census.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for phase 1 assembly elections after a decade, and agitating doctors in Kolkata continue their 'cease work' protest. In Maharashtra, Ganesh idol immersion processions have started, drawing the 10-day festival to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)