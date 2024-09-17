Left Menu

Atishi to Become New Delhi Chief Minister; AAP's Big Shift

Atishi, a prominent AAP leader, has been named the new Chief Minister of Delhi following Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down. The announcement was made during a party legislators' meeting where Kejriwal proposed her as his successor. Atishi's appointment marks a significant change in Delhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:24 IST
Atishi to Become New Delhi Chief Minister; AAP's Big Shift
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Atishi is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The decision was made in a party meeting where Kejriwal nominated Atishi as his successor. This marks a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape, with Atishi set to take the helm.

In other news, Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans to implement the 'one nation, one election' policy during the BJP-led NDA government's current tenure. Additionally, Shah hinted at an imminent announcement regarding the country's census.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for phase 1 assembly elections after a decade, and agitating doctors in Kolkata continue their 'cease work' protest. In Maharashtra, Ganesh idol immersion processions have started, drawing the 10-day festival to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024