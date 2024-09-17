Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Set to Take Over

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, paving the way for AAP leader Atishi to step in as his successor. The decision followed Kejriwal's announcement days earlier about stepping down from his post.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, Kejriwal visited the LG Secretariat to formally submit his resignation. Addressing the media, Atishi confirmed her intention to form a new government, vowing to protect the interests of Delhi's residents.

Gopal Rai, a Delhi minister, noted they have requested the LG to set a date for the oath-taking ceremony, stressing the need to continue serving the city's two crore people. Atishi stated Kejriwal resigned amid false charges and awaited a 'certificate of honesty' from the public before resuming any office.

(With inputs from agencies.)