Historic Turnout Urged in J&K Assembly Elections

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has made a strong appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to turn out in record numbers to vote in the assembly elections.

The voting commenced today in 24 assembly segments, marking a significant event as it is the first assembly election since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and the first in a decade.

In a post on social media platform X, Sinha emphasized the importance of participation, especially among youth, women, and first-time voters, urging them to exercise their democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)