Historic Turnout Urged in J&K Assembly Elections

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in record numbers as assembly elections begin. This marks the first elections since the reorganisation of J&K into two union territories and the first polls in a decade.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has made a strong appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to turn out in record numbers to vote in the assembly elections.

The voting commenced today in 24 assembly segments, marking a significant event as it is the first assembly election since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and the first in a decade.

In a post on social media platform X, Sinha emphasized the importance of participation, especially among youth, women, and first-time voters, urging them to exercise their democratic rights.

