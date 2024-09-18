Left Menu

Kejriwal's Honesty in Spotlight: AAP Plans Rallies in Delhi

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced that the party will hold rallies in Delhi where outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will engage with citizens to determine their trust in his honesty. Kejriwal's resignation was due to his principles. Atishi Marlena will serve as interim Chief Minister.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced Wednesday that the party will conduct rallies in Delhi. Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to engage directly with citizens to gauge their trust in his honesty.

Pathak highlighted that Kejriwal didn't resign during his jail term to protect democracy and the Constitution. However, he stepped down now, driven by his ideals. The BJP's attempts to destabilize governments compelled Kejriwal to stand firm and not resign while imprisoned. Pathak states that Kejriwal's resignation was a matter of principles, not necessity.

Looking ahead to the Delhi Assembly elections, the rallies aim to openly ask the public if they still support Kejriwal. Atishi Marlena will be interim Chief Minister until the elections. Pathak also mentioned AAP's solo bid in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, anticipating a significant defeat for the BJP.

