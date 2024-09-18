Left Menu

Congress Rejects 'One Nation, One Election' as Impractical

The Congress party dismissed the 'one nation, one election' proposal as impractical, claiming it diverts attention from real issues. BJP's proposal, approved by the Union Cabinet, stems from the Kovind panel's recommendations. Congress leaders argue the plan is politically motivated and contradicts federal principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:07 IST
Congress Rejects 'One Nation, One Election' as Impractical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Wednesday dismissed the 'one nation, one election' proposal, branding it as impractical and a tactic by the BJP to divert attention from real issues ahead of upcoming elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the statement following the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, which was recommended by the Kovind panel. The committee, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report in March before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge asserted at a press conference that the proposal would not work and criticized it as being against the Constitution and federalism. Senior Congress leaders echoed his sentiments, suggesting the BJP's plan is politically motivated and intended to stave off electoral losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024