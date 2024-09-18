Congress Rejects 'One Nation, One Election' as Impractical

The Congress party on Wednesday dismissed the 'one nation, one election' proposal, branding it as impractical and a tactic by the BJP to divert attention from real issues ahead of upcoming elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the statement following the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, which was recommended by the Kovind panel. The committee, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report in March before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge asserted at a press conference that the proposal would not work and criticized it as being against the Constitution and federalism. Senior Congress leaders echoed his sentiments, suggesting the BJP's plan is politically motivated and intended to stave off electoral losses.

