Historic Turnout Marks First Phase of J-K Assembly Elections

The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 58.19% by 5 pm on Wednesday. Kishtwar had the highest turnout at 77.23%, while Pulwama recorded the lowest at 43.87%. This election marks the first since Article 370 was abrogated.

18-09-2024
Voters at a polling station in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: ECI). Image Credit: ANI
The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir saw a voter turnout of 58.19 per cent by 5 pm on Wednesday, according to Election Commission data. Kishtwar emerged with the highest turnout at 77.23 per cent, closely followed by Doda at 69.33 per cent, Ramban at 67.71 per cent, Kulgam at 59.62 per cent, Shopian at 53.64 per cent, and Anantnag at 54.17 per cent.

On the flip side, Pulwama recorded the lowest voter turnout at 43.87 per cent. The first phase involved twenty-four assembly constituencies, including sixteen seats in the Kashmir region and eight in the Jammu region.

The second and third phases of voting in J-K are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with votes to be counted on October 8. As the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, this contest features multiple political parties and independents. The National Congress and Congress have formed an alliance, with a friendly contest on some seats.

Adding an intriguing twist, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, was granted interim bail by a Delhi court. Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party is contesting the elections, and his release has sparked reactions from National Conference and PDP leaders, who have aimed criticisms at the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

