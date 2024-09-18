Left Menu

UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Accusations and Tensions

The British government has summoned the Russian ambassador following accusations of spying and sabotage against British diplomats. This step is part of a broader conflict between the two nations, marked by disinformation and acts of aggression from Russia. The tension escalates as UK PM meets with US President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Accusations and Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government announced on Wednesday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in response to what it labeled as an 'unprecedented and unfounded public campaign of aggression' by Russia, which included accusations against Foreign Office staff.

In a recent development, Russia's FSB security service revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and sabotage. The UK dismissed these claims as 'malicious and completely baseless.' A spokesperson for the Foreign Office condemned the actions as 'completely unacceptable, deeply unprofessional, and beneath the standards of conduct between states,' urging Russia to 'stop this activity immediately.'

The UK alleged that this incident is part of a broader Russian strategy to undermine UK's security and democracy while deterring support for Ukraine. The expulsion of the diplomats heightened tensions between Moscow and London, occurring just before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the approval of long-range missile use by Kyiv. No announcements on missile agreements have been made since the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024