UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Accusations and Tensions

The British government announced on Wednesday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in response to what it labeled as an 'unprecedented and unfounded public campaign of aggression' by Russia, which included accusations against Foreign Office staff.

In a recent development, Russia's FSB security service revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of espionage and sabotage. The UK dismissed these claims as 'malicious and completely baseless.' A spokesperson for the Foreign Office condemned the actions as 'completely unacceptable, deeply unprofessional, and beneath the standards of conduct between states,' urging Russia to 'stop this activity immediately.'

The UK alleged that this incident is part of a broader Russian strategy to undermine UK's security and democracy while deterring support for Ukraine. The expulsion of the diplomats heightened tensions between Moscow and London, occurring just before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Joe Biden to discuss the approval of long-range missile use by Kyiv. No announcements on missile agreements have been made since the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)