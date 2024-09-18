Congress Attacks BJP Over Threatening Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
The Congress has launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP over recent statements by its leaders against Rahul Gandhi, alleging a conspiracy aimed at jeopardizing Gandhi's safety. The party held protests, filed police complaints, and called out the BJP for not taking action against these controversial remarks.
The Congress on Wednesday intensified its offensive against the BJP, alleging that recent statements by leaders from the ruling NDA aimed to jeopardize the safety of Rahul Gandhi and disturb peace, especially with the ongoing and upcoming Assembly polls.
The opposition party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being aware of a 'clear conspiracy' and questioned their silence on the matter. In response, Congress held protests and filed a police complaint demanding action.
Senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Abhishek Singhvi condemned the remarks, claiming they incite violence and are part of a broader campaign against Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal on various social issues.
