Naidu Stresses Central Aid as Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the necessity of Central Government assistance for the state's progress during a legislative party meeting. He highlighted the state's financial struggles and criticized the previous YSRCP administration for misusing funds. Naidu directed NDA legislators to create vision documents for their constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:26 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday stated that the state cannot follow a progressive path without Central assistance.

During a legislative party meeting of the NDA alliance, which includes the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, Naidu likened the Central aid to oxygen for a ventilator-dependent person.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh is burdened with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and pending bills worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and accused the previous YSRCP government of fund mismanagement and diversion of central grants.

The Chief Minister also instructed all NDA MLAs and MPs to draft constituency-specific vision documents.

