Naidu Stresses Central Aid as Lifeline for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday stated that the state cannot follow a progressive path without Central assistance.

During a legislative party meeting of the NDA alliance, which includes the TDP, BJP, and Janasena, Naidu likened the Central aid to oxygen for a ventilator-dependent person.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh is burdened with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and pending bills worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and accused the previous YSRCP government of fund mismanagement and diversion of central grants.

The Chief Minister also instructed all NDA MLAs and MPs to draft constituency-specific vision documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)