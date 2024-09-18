Sachin Pilot: Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Tied to People's Dignity

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has asserted that restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is essential for maintaining the dignity and self-respect of its people. He accused the BJP of violating the sentiments of residents by abrogating Article 370.

Polling for the 24 assembly seats in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections took place on Wednesday. Reflecting on the INDIA alliance's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Pilot mentioned, "The BJP unjustly stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood. Our manifesto pledges to restore it as it is linked to the dignity of its people."

Pilot further criticized the BJP for allegedly using proxies to fight elections due to its inability to contest independently, also bringing up the abrogation of Article 370 which occurred on August 5, 2019.

He recalled the positive reception of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that despite security concerns, the Yatra concluded successfully in Srinagar, delivering a message of love that resonated with the populace.

Earlier in the day, Pilot accused the government of stalling development in the region, suggesting that the populace seeks a government that aligns with their aspirations. The voter turnout for the first phase was 58.19% as of 5 pm.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for September 25, with the third on October 1. Vote counting will occur on October 8. The elections are notable as the first since the Article 370 abrogation nearly ten years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)