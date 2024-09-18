Left Menu

Sachin Pilot: Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Tied to People's Dignity

Congress leader Sachin Pilot emphasized the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, citing it as crucial for the people's dignity. He criticized BJP's abrogation of Article 370, pointing out their emotional violation. The assembly polls saw a 58.19% turnout, with further phases scheduled soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:31 IST
Sachin Pilot: Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Tied to People's Dignity
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has asserted that restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is essential for maintaining the dignity and self-respect of its people. He accused the BJP of violating the sentiments of residents by abrogating Article 370.

Polling for the 24 assembly seats in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections took place on Wednesday. Reflecting on the INDIA alliance's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Pilot mentioned, "The BJP unjustly stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood. Our manifesto pledges to restore it as it is linked to the dignity of its people."

Pilot further criticized the BJP for allegedly using proxies to fight elections due to its inability to contest independently, also bringing up the abrogation of Article 370 which occurred on August 5, 2019.

He recalled the positive reception of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that despite security concerns, the Yatra concluded successfully in Srinagar, delivering a message of love that resonated with the populace.

Earlier in the day, Pilot accused the government of stalling development in the region, suggesting that the populace seeks a government that aligns with their aspirations. The voter turnout for the first phase was 58.19% as of 5 pm.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for September 25, with the third on October 1. Vote counting will occur on October 8. The elections are notable as the first since the Article 370 abrogation nearly ten years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024