Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Forced to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez was coerced into signing a letter accepting President Nicolas Maduro's election victory. After the election result was disputed, Gonzalez faced arrest but is now in Spain under political asylum. The U.N. reported increased repression by Maduro's government against protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:36 IST
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Forced to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory
Edmundo Gonzalez

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who challenged President Nicolas Maduro in July's election, revealed he was coerced into signing a letter acknowledging Maduro's victory. This action follows the Venezuelan Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Maduro despite fraud allegations and protests.

Gonzalez, now in Spain under political asylum, shared that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez cornered him at the Spanish embassy in Caracas, compelling him to sign the document under threats of repercussions.

A U.N. report recently highlighted the escalating repression by Maduro's administration to suppress peaceful demonstrations and maintain power post-election. The Venezuelan electoral council proclaimed Maduro the winner, although the official vote tallies have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024