Venezuelan Opposition Leader Forced to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who challenged President Nicolas Maduro in July's election, revealed he was coerced into signing a letter acknowledging Maduro's victory. This action follows the Venezuelan Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Maduro despite fraud allegations and protests.

Gonzalez, now in Spain under political asylum, shared that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez cornered him at the Spanish embassy in Caracas, compelling him to sign the document under threats of repercussions.

A U.N. report recently highlighted the escalating repression by Maduro's administration to suppress peaceful demonstrations and maintain power post-election. The Venezuelan electoral council proclaimed Maduro the winner, although the official vote tallies have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)