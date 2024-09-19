Prime Minister Starmer Faces Scrutiny Over Hospitality Gifts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly declared receiving more than £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, according to figures compiled by Sky News. This positions him as the top recipient among members of parliament.

Since taking office as Labour Party leader in April 2020 and winning the general election in July, Starmer has faced media scrutiny over his acceptance of high-value items from affluent businessmen. He asserts that all necessary transparency rules have been followed in declaring these gifts.

The disclosures, which amount to £107,145, emerge at a politically sensitive time as the government reduces assistance for energy bills for pensioners. Among the notable gifts are £12,588 worth of soccer tickets and hospitality passes. Starmer defends his acceptance of hospitality, arguing it enables his attendance at events like soccer matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)