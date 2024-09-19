Left Menu

BJP President Nadda Slams Congress: Accuses Party of 'Polishing a Failed Product'

BJP's Jagat Prakash Nadda criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's defense of Rahul Gandhi, citing derogatory remarks against PM Modi. Nadda described Congress as tarnishing political decorum and accused it of promoting anti-national sentiments under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:30 IST
BJP President JP Nadda. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed letter, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's defense of Rahul Gandhi, describing it as an effort to 'polish a failed product.' Nadda emphasized Rahul's history of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community.

He highlighted controversial statements from Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, accusing the party of glorifying disrespectful language and undermining political standards while claiming to uphold political dignity. Nadda labeled Congress as a 'copy and paste' party under Rahul's leadership, alleging adoption of 'evil ways.'

Nadda condemned Congress leaders for repeatedly insulting Modi over the past decade, listing numerous derogatory terms allegedly used by them. He questioned the Congress party's pride in Rahul Gandhi, citing his controversial stances on issues like Jammu and Kashmir. Nadda further accused Congress of inciting divisions and glorifying anti-national forces, while undermining Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

