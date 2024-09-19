AAP's Sanjay Singh Criticizes BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
AAP leader Sanjay Singh launches a verbal attack on BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, calling the party corrupt and dictatorial. Congress and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also oppose the move, criticizing its potential impact on regional parties and the federal structure.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. Singh accused the BJP of being a party synonymous with corruption and fake propaganda, aimed at evading accountability.
Singh argued that the BJP seeks a dictatorial government to avoid public scrutiny for at least five years. He cited examples such as the rollback of three controversial laws only due to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and contended that without elections, prices for essential items like petrol and diesel would remain uncontrolled.
In agreement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also criticized the initiative, stating that it aims to eliminate regional parties and consolidate power among national parties. He emphasized that the Congress Party firmly opposes the proposal, which has been approved by the Cabinet and awaits further review.
