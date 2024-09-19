Opposition Rejects BJP's One Nation, One Election Proposal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday over the One Nation, One Election initiative, questioning the party's financial motives. Yadav argued that if the BJP truly intended to cut costs, it should reduce the number of its rallies.

Yadav also warned that once the initiative is implemented, the BJP could challenge the necessity of the Election Commission, citing the expenses involved. He added that the measure might lead to lateral entry of officers and outsourcing of workers. "If they really want to save expenses, why does BJP conduct so many rallies?" Yadav asked.

Other opposition leaders echoed Yadav's concerns. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda to shirk accountability. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed the initiative aims to marginalize regional parties. The Cabinet has approved simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections within 100 days, based on a report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

(With inputs from agencies.)