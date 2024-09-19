Bittu Stands Firm Amid FIR: No Retreat Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has asserted his unwavering stand despite an FIR registered against him for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said he is not intimidated by police complaints.

Bittu's remarks about Rahul Gandhi were made in response to statements from Gandhi regarding the condition of Sikhs in India. The FIR was filed by an officer-bearer of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, according to police reports.

Bittu reiterated his position, stating that the Congress Party often tries to intimidate its opponents with legal actions. He emphasized that he will continue to advocate for the country's unity, recalling his lineage as the grandson of Beant Singh, a former Punjab Chief Minister who was assassinated in a bomb blast.

