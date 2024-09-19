Political Fireworks: RLD Chief Reacts to Kharge's Letter to PM Modi

RLD Chief and Union Minister Jayant Chowdhury has responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which accused the ruling party of using violent language against Opposition leaders.

Kharge, in his letter, expressed his concern over the remarks made against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He urged for strict action to be taken to prevent the degradation of Indian politics and to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

In response, Chowdhury remarked that such "love letters" are a regular feature in politics. He also commented on several political issues, including the 'one nation, one election' policy and reducing power tariffs for farmers. Additionally, Chowdhury addressed the demand for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, promising to take it up with the Centre soon.

