Political Fireworks: RLD Chief Reacts to Kharge's Letter to PM Modi

RLD Chief and Union Minister Jayant Chowdhury responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter accusing the ruling party of violent language against Opposition leaders. Kharge had expressed his concern over statements made against Rahul Gandhi in his letter to PM Modi, demanding stricter action. Chowdhury commented on various political issues, including 'one nation, one election' and power tariffs for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:05 IST
RLD Chief and Union Minister Jayant Chowdhury has responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which accused the ruling party of using violent language against Opposition leaders.

Kharge, in his letter, expressed his concern over the remarks made against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He urged for strict action to be taken to prevent the degradation of Indian politics and to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

In response, Chowdhury remarked that such "love letters" are a regular feature in politics. He also commented on several political issues, including the 'one nation, one election' policy and reducing power tariffs for farmers. Additionally, Chowdhury addressed the demand for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, promising to take it up with the Centre soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

