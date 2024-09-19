Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Sillod Over Danve’s Controversial Remark

A protest march was held in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, against former Union minister Raosaheb Danve for allegedly calling the place Pakistan. Sillod's MLA Abdul Sattar emphasized the community's anger and called for action. The march concluded at the local tehsil office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:15 IST
A protest march erupted in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Thursday to oppose senior BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve's purported reference to the area as Pakistan.

Sillod's Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Abdul Sattar condemned Danve's comment, stressing that the protest was fueled by local residents, not just party loyalists.

Starting from the town's iconic Shivaji statue and culminating at the local tehsil office, the march highlighted widespread local anger. Sattar stated, "Danve referred to Sillod as Pakistan three times, a matter we will bring to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's attention. Action must be taken as Danve is indulging in divisive politics."

Despite repeated attempts, Danve was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

