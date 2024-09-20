Left Menu

Election 2024: Economic Proposals of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Under Voter Scrutiny

With the upcoming November election, neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump has a clear lead on the economy, which remains a key issue for voters. A recent AP-NORC poll shows a nearly even split in public trust between the two candidates, highlighting a pivotal battleground in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:57 IST
Election 2024: Economic Proposals of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Under Voter Scrutiny
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

As the November election approaches, the economic policies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in sharp focus. According to a new AP-NORC poll, about 4 in 10 registered voters trust Trump on the economy, while an equal number favor Harris. This shift underscores the diminished edge Trump once held on economic issues.

The poll reveals that 8 in 10 voters consider the economy a top concern as inflation and high interest rates dominate public discourse. Despite Trump's attempts to link Harris to President Biden's challenged economic track record, she appears to be sidestepping this liability.

The candidates propose divergent economic solutions, with Trump advocating for tariffs and tax cuts, while Harris emphasizes middle-class benefits funded by higher corporate taxes. Voter opinions on these proposals reveal a deep partisan divide, with the economy set to be a decisive issue in the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024