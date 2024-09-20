Election 2024: Economic Proposals of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Under Voter Scrutiny
With the upcoming November election, neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump has a clear lead on the economy, which remains a key issue for voters. A recent AP-NORC poll shows a nearly even split in public trust between the two candidates, highlighting a pivotal battleground in the race.
United States
- United States
As the November election approaches, the economic policies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in sharp focus. According to a new AP-NORC poll, about 4 in 10 registered voters trust Trump on the economy, while an equal number favor Harris. This shift underscores the diminished edge Trump once held on economic issues.
The poll reveals that 8 in 10 voters consider the economy a top concern as inflation and high interest rates dominate public discourse. Despite Trump's attempts to link Harris to President Biden's challenged economic track record, she appears to be sidestepping this liability.
The candidates propose divergent economic solutions, with Trump advocating for tariffs and tax cuts, while Harris emphasizes middle-class benefits funded by higher corporate taxes. Voter opinions on these proposals reveal a deep partisan divide, with the economy set to be a decisive issue in the election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
